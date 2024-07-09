Sign up
Photo 4193
Penstemon in the Rain
Our friends bought us this wonderful penstemon when they came at the weekend. I had every intention of planting it today but rain stopped play so it’ll have to be tomorrow.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
9th July 2024 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
rain
,
penstemon
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely healthy looking plant.
July 9th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
I hope it’s happy and does well in your garden. Fav.
July 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great image
July 9th, 2024
