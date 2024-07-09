Previous
Penstemon in the Rain by foxes37
Photo 4193

Penstemon in the Rain

Our friends bought us this wonderful penstemon when they came at the weekend. I had every intention of planting it today but rain stopped play so it’ll have to be tomorrow.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely healthy looking plant.
July 9th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
I hope it’s happy and does well in your garden. Fav.
July 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great image
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise