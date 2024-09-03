Sign up
Previous
Photo 4249
Salina Bay
This is Malta. It feels as if we’re in the Middle East. The heat is very intense but at least we have excellent air conditioning in our hotel which helps.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4249
photos
19
followers
7
following
1164% complete
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
Views
24
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd September 2024 6:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
middle
,
east
,
malta
Susan Wakely
ace
I get a sense of the heat. Hopefully there is a breeze close to the water.
September 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
September 3rd, 2024
