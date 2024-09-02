Sign up
Photo 4248
Burwell Church
The bottom part of the tower is Norman but the rest is gothic perpendicular. Reginald Ely, the architect of King’s College Chapel, was also the architect of our church.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
church
,
burwell
