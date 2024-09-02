Previous
Burwell Church by foxes37
Photo 4248

Burwell Church

The bottom part of the tower is Norman but the rest is gothic perpendicular. Reginald Ely, the architect of King’s College Chapel, was also the architect of our church.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

