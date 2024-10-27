Sign up
Photo 4303
Autumn Feel
After spring autumn is my next favourite season. But all the seasons have something special about them, even winter!
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
spring
,
autumn
Susan Wakely
ace
A great time of year.
October 27th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat fall capture
October 27th, 2024
