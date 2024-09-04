Sign up
Previous
Photo 4250
The Aquarium Malta
We explored the immediate local area today which included the National Aquarium. Very enjoyable apart from the intense heat outside . But as we northerners say: Mustn’t grumble!!
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
aquarium
