Photo 4251
Inland Sea Gozo
Situated at Dwerja, this lagoon which is actually an inland sea is a very popular place to visit and swim in.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
sea
,
lagoon
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great place to visit.
September 5th, 2024
