Inland Sea Gozo by foxes37
Inland Sea Gozo

Situated at Dwerja, this lagoon which is actually an inland sea is a very popular place to visit and swim in.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Susan Wakely ace
What a great place to visit.
September 5th, 2024  
