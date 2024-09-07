Sign up
Photo 4253
Mosta Dome Malta
Very impressive. It’s the fourth largest dome in the world. The other three, as you might imagine, are in Florence and Rome.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
Tags
dome
,
malta
,
mosta
