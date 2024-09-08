Previous
Marsaxlokk South East Malta. by foxes37
Photo 4254

Marsaxlokk South East Malta.

There are loads of these very attractively painted boats in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk. Ones like these were first introduced by the Phoenicians centuries ago.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely coloured boats.
September 8th, 2024  
