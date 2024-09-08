Sign up
Previous
Photo 4254
Marsaxlokk South East Malta.
There are loads of these very attractively painted boats in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk. Ones like these were first introduced by the Phoenicians centuries ago.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1165% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
8th September 2024 10:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
boats
,
malta
,
marsaxlokk
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely coloured boats.
September 8th, 2024
