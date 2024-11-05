Previous
Pillar of Poppies by foxes37
The two people on the photo, mother and daughter, spent a year knitting a thousand poppies for this magnificent display in our local arcade. The other poppies are in a nearby village. I snapped these from the bus window.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

