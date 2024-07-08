Sign up
Previous
Photo 4192
Happy Birthday
It’s Chris’ birthday today. We had no idea until breakfast time when Sue came in with a pile of presents. 🎁 So here’s hoping he has a wonderful birthday.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
birthday
