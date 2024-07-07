Previous
Old Mates by foxes37
Sue, a fellow 365 member, and I have been friends for around 63 years. It’s lovely to see her and her husband, Chris, and have a good catch up. All the produce she is holding has been grown in their garden. It really does look good.
