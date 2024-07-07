Sign up
Photo 4191
Old Mates
Sue, a fellow 365 member, and I have been friends for around 63 years. It’s lovely to see her and her husband, Chris, and have a good catch up. All the produce she is holding has been grown in their garden. It really does look good.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Lis Lapthorn
