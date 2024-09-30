Sign up
Previous
Photo 4276
Fuchsia
Pretty rough weather at the moment. At least the flowers in the garden lift one’s spirits.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4276
photos
21
followers
7
following
1171% complete
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th September 2024 4:03pm
fuchsia
