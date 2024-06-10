Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
Where magic happens
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
4
2
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th June 2024 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Wendy
ace
Great shot. Dark and lonely waiting for the magic. Fav.
June 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Waiting, waiting for the magic makers to arrive.
June 10th, 2024
Brigette
ace
looks intriguing - great in black and white
June 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice one
June 10th, 2024
