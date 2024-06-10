Previous
Where magic happens by fperrault
161 / 365

Where magic happens

10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Great shot. Dark and lonely waiting for the magic. Fav.
June 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Waiting, waiting for the magic makers to arrive.
June 10th, 2024  
Brigette ace
looks intriguing - great in black and white
June 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice one
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise