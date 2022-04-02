Sign up
59 / 365
Next
59 / 365
morning coffe
and cozy blanket and notebook...
For the 30 shots of one subject challenge
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
2
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
3349
photos
104
followers
112
following
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
53
54
55
56
644
57
58
59
Views
13
Comments
2
2
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
6th April 2022 5:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2022
Maggiemae
ace
Coffee looks just the way I like it. A picture of relaxation and comfort!
April 7th, 2022
katy
ace
Fabulous light and the perfect illustration of a restful morning
April 7th, 2022
