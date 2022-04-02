Previous
morning coffe by francoise
59 / 365

morning coffe

and cozy blanket and notebook...
For the 30 shots of one subject challenge
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Francoise

Maggiemae ace
Coffee looks just the way I like it. A picture of relaxation and comfort!
April 7th, 2022  
katy ace
Fabulous light and the perfect illustration of a restful morning
April 7th, 2022  
