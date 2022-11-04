Sign up
Bokeh bloom
This started out as a completely different picture, but I cropped out the original subject because I was attracted to just the bokeh part. Not sure I like it, but it meets the day's criteria for sure.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 project 2022
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
4th November 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-5
summerfield
ace
bokeh overload! aces!
November 4th, 2022
