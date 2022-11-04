Previous
Next
Bokeh bloom by francoise
172 / 365

Bokeh bloom

This started out as a completely different picture, but I cropped out the original subject because I was attracted to just the bokeh part. Not sure I like it, but it meets the day's criteria for sure.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
bokeh overload! aces!
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise