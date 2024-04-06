Previous
097 by francoise
92 / 365

097

6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
If I stay still for too long I WILL sleep AND dream but I am not sure any of it is poetry! Terrific photo Francoise
April 24th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like everything about this.
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise