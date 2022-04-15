Sign up
72 / 365
You got a problem with this?
monkeys with attitude
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Francoise
ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning.
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
365 project 2022
NIKON D3200
12th April 2022 5:39pm
30-shots2022
katy
ace
LOL! She looks like she is washing her hands!
April 16th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I've seen pictures of the monkeys in India that are all over and wouldn't think twice about dipping their hands (paws) into someone's drink. Heck, they'd probably pick it up and drink it if it suited them to do so.
April 16th, 2022
