Previous
Next
You got a problem with this? by francoise
72 / 365

You got a problem with this?

monkeys with attitude
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! She looks like she is washing her hands!
April 16th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I've seen pictures of the monkeys in India that are all over and wouldn't think twice about dipping their hands (paws) into someone's drink. Heck, they'd probably pick it up and drink it if it suited them to do so.
April 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise