visiting the bluebells by francoise
visiting the bluebells

the Virginia bluebells, that is. I've learned on 365 that a completely different spring flower graces woods in other countries. But this one is ours.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Francoise

katy ace
These are so pretty and your mug looks perfect nestled there
April 27th, 2022  
