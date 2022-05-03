Previous
Next
toddler by francoise
90 / 365

toddler

(not a particular mother, child, generation or even family)
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Francoise

ace
@francoise
January 2022 -- Year 9. Still here. Still loving the process. Still loving the community. Still learning. December 2020. Gonna take a...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I already like this series! You have a wonderful way with words and perceptions. . I am especially impressed with your skill in gettin the flowers to overlap the paper(?)
May 4th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous! Great description of a toddler.
May 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautifully written and presented
May 4th, 2022  
summerfield ace
all of the above. very nice. aces!
May 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise