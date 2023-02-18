Previous
FOR 18 tangle by francoise
53 / 365

FOR 18 tangle

I might get caught up one of these days, but probably not before the end of February, sigh.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
I know the feeling
This is fabulous - love the tangle and processing
February 27th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Totally understand- I think this shot describes 2 weeks of crazy work situations for me!
February 27th, 2023  
katy ace
wonderful use of light for this one!

Aren't you glad February is a short month? Less to catch up
February 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wonderful tangle
February 27th, 2023  
