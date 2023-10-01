Previous
Dusk by francoise
181 / 365

Dusk

photo upon return home
(and resuming 365 project, at least for October)

Colorful, busy
Days filled with activity
But nights are restful
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Francoise

katy ace
Welcome back! Cozy looking image!
October 2nd, 2023  
