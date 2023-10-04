Previous
Gathered far and wide
Acorns, rocks, and even bones
A religious coin
Francoise

Annie D ace
interesting collection, well composed
October 5th, 2023  
katy ace
a very eclectic collection! composed nicely in this great light!
October 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Fun souvenirs from you outdoor walks, except maybe the coin.
October 5th, 2023  
