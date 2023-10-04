Sign up
184 / 365
detritus
Gathered far and wide
Acorns, rocks, and even bones
A religious coin
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3679
photos
86
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
4th October 2023 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oct23words
,
fnoctdiary
Annie D
ace
interesting collection, well composed
October 5th, 2023
katy
ace
a very eclectic collection! composed nicely in this great light!
October 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Fun souvenirs from you outdoor walks, except maybe the coin.
October 5th, 2023
