Immigrant by francoise
Immigrant

Expensive presents
Leave me cold, but this fellow
Smiles at me daily
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Francoise

@francoise
katy ace
What a cute whimsical grasshopper
October 6th, 2023  
