tis the season by francoise
190 / 365

tis the season

New place to hang clothes
Greeted me on the back porch
Like a crone's rafters
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Francoise

52% complete

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Well. It's innovative
October 11th, 2023  
