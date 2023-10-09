Sign up
189 / 365
repairs needed
I'm comfortable
With not completing repairs
On other's houses
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3684
photos
86
followers
105
following
2023
NIKON D3200
9th October 2023 4:08pm
oct23words
,
fnoctdiary
