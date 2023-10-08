Sign up
church in town
built of heavy rock
place to take your sinful self
get washed in the blood
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3684
photos
86
followers
105
following
51% complete
Tags
oct23words
,
fnoctdiary
katy
ace
FAV. I really like the symmetry and the POV of this one.
October 9th, 2023
