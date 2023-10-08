Previous
church in town by francoise
188 / 365

church in town

built of heavy rock
place to take your sinful self
get washed in the blood
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
51% complete

katy ace
FAV. I really like the symmetry and the POV of this one.
October 9th, 2023  
