indoors by francoise
193 / 365

indoors

Love this time of year
When all the plants come inside
Shiny magazine
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
52% complete

katy ace
You have such a lovely room to keep them in. This is a beautiful airy photo
October 14th, 2023  
