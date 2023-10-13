Sign up
193 / 365
indoors
Love this time of year
When all the plants come inside
Shiny magazine
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3688
photos
86
followers
105
following
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
13th October 2023 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
oct23words
fnoctdiary
katy
ace
You have such a lovely room to keep them in. This is a beautiful airy photo
October 14th, 2023
