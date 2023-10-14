Previous
the old men by francoise
194 / 365

the old men

Long rainy car ride
Abrasive anxieties
Hard pregnancy woes
14th October 2023

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
53% complete

katy ace
Your haiku are taking a turn for a darker side. I like the photo though.
October 16th, 2023  
