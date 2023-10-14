Sign up
194 / 365
the old men
Long rainy car ride
Abrasive anxieties
Hard pregnancy woes
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3690
photos
86
followers
105
following
53% complete
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
oct23words
fnoctdiary
katy
ace
Your haiku are taking a turn for a darker side. I like the photo though.
October 16th, 2023
