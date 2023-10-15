Sign up
195 / 365
piggies
Cerulean skies
Returned. A baby arrived.
In incubator.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3690
photos
86
followers
105
following
53% complete
3
1
2023
NIKON D3200
15th October 2023 8:43pm
Tags
oct23words
,
fnoctdiary
katy
ace
Cute shot of the piggies, but I need to know more about the baby
October 16th, 2023
