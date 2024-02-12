Sign up
43 / 365
043
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3766
photos
81
followers
103
following
11% complete
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
40
683
41
684
42
685
43
686
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
11th February 2024 11:49am
katy
ace
true that terrific light in this minimal image
February 14th, 2024
