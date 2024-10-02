Previous
276 by francoise
276 / 365

276

2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
We are thankful that we went from city living, back to country living, and the peace is amazing.
October 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
I would not be happy living behind those bushes, but I would like The privacy it provides behind an encroaching world
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise