Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
293 / 365
293
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
4032
photos
76
followers
99
following
80% complete
View this month »
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
19th October 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
love the diagonal composition and capture of the bird. You are so right about the perception of time
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close