291 / 365
January 13
Proverbs 17:22
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Francoise
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2580
photos
100
followers
104
following
79% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2019
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
11th January 2020 10:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Wendy
Nice composition with the tree trunk on a diagonal like that.
January 14th, 2020
