Previous
Next
January 13 by francoise
291 / 365

January 13

Proverbs 17:22
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Francoise

ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Nice composition with the tree trunk on a diagonal like that.
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise