Photo 414
wood sorrel
the halfness is a bit subtle, but there is a tree on the left... gonna include it anyway
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2725
photos
105
followers
113
following
113% complete
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-2019
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
20th May 2020 4:10pm
Tags
mayhalf20
katy
ace
It is a beautiufl photo and it is your project so..............
May 21st, 2020
