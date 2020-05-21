Previous
Multiflora rose by francoise
Photo 415

Multiflora rose

Studying this, I think that in a do-over, I would put the flowers themselves closer to the edge. But no patience for perfectionism today.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Francoise

Dustyloup ace
But I love how the orange cloth brings out the color of the pollen
May 23rd, 2020  
Kathy ace
This is definitely pretty. I agree that the placement of the flowers might be changed.
May 23rd, 2020  
