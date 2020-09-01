Previous
Fleeing geese by francoise
Photo 517

Fleeing geese

The light filtering through the departing rain clouds was giving the birds quite the lovely glow. But when I went out with camera, they fled.
Participating in Richard Sayer's NF-SOOC challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Francoise

katy ace
I think it makes it more interesting to see them walking away for some reason! A terrific composition Francoise
September 3rd, 2020  
