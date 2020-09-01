Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 517
Fleeing geese
The light filtering through the departing rain clouds was giving the birds quite the lovely glow. But when I went out with camera, they fled.
Participating in Richard Sayer's NF-SOOC challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
1
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-2019-2020
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
2nd September 2020 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
katy
ace
I think it makes it more interesting to see them walking away for some reason! A terrific composition Francoise
September 3rd, 2020
