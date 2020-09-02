Volunteer flower

Noticed a lovely volunteer petunia in the unused flower pot pile when I went to take out the compost after dinner.Participating in Richard Sayer's NF-SOOC challenge, always a relaxing challenge for me just when the academic year (particularly insanely busy this year) gets underway. The only processing I am doing is resizing the camera images so that I can upload them in a reasonable timeframe. Hmmm. Maybe I can forgo even that if I set the camera to take smaller pictuers.Join in!