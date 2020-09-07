Sign up
Photo 523
Wonder if I can cross?
Went down to the creek with the dogs and took a lot of pictures. Here is the first one. nf-sooc
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
1
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2852
photos
106
followers
115
following
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-2019-2020
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
6th September 2020 10:58am
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
katy
ace
Really pretty scenery! Nice clarity to the photo!
September 9th, 2020
