July 12 words

There's old Lucy riding down the road on the way to the beach. The way she braces herself always cracks me up. She is definitely not a young as she used to be, which saddens me a bit. She's just not as keen about running around the world excitedly, and leaping around as though unaware that a force named gravity even existed. Now her rambunctious hell-bent-for-leather ways have been replaced with lots of gazing and dozing. Wow can I relate. My idea of a good time at the beach this year was sitting around with a book even though I knew that an extended sitting session would make my joints protest when I finally did move. Both Lucy and I hobble around for a bit after extended time not moving. Like her, I preferred to observe everyone carefully, then trot along behind if the outing seemed fun. When I hurt my own knee a few years ago now, a friend pointed out that Lucy and I now had matching knee injuries. At the time I was not quite prepared to accept that level of intertwining between myself and a dog, but perhaps she was more accurate than I thought then!



P.s. yep, going back to full in the july calendar as I am inspired. No need to comment!

