July 12 words by francoise
July 12 words

There's old Lucy riding down the road on the way to the beach.   The way she braces herself always cracks me up.   She is definitely not a young as she used to be, which saddens me a bit.   She's just not as keen about running around the world excitedly,  and leaping around as though unaware that a force named gravity even existed.   Now her rambunctious hell-bent-for-leather ways have been replaced  with lots of gazing and dozing.   Wow can I relate.  My idea of a good time at the beach this year was sitting around with a book even though I knew that an extended sitting session would make my joints protest when I finally did move.   Both Lucy and I hobble around for a bit after extended time not moving.  Like her,  I preferred to observe everyone carefully, then trot along behind if the outing seemed fun.  When I hurt my own knee a few years ago now,  a friend pointed out that Lucy and I now had matching knee injuries. At the time  I was not quite prepared to accept that level of intertwining between myself and a dog, but perhaps she was more accurate than I thought then!

Francoise

@francoise
Just loving to be out with you, me thinks.
