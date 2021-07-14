July 14



Cosmic comics

I cannot say that I understand fishing. At all.



In the very early days of my romance with Joe, I went fishing with him a couple times. Fishing seemed to involve a lot of waiting, followed by frenetic activity, followed by having to handle an unhappy creature that got thrown back in. A couple outings were more than enough for me as I just don't have the cosmic connections that provide the necessary patience. As I write, I'm imagining the process in a movie that you could fast forward with a remote control. Maybe that would be vaguely entertaining.



I'm clearly missing some essential element about the enterprise.



The house we started in had a lovely -- if a bit rickety -- dock in the assateague channel. Joe, his boys and the boys' grandfather all spent many hours fishing out on the dock. They brought in mostly sharks and sing rays, a few croakers a big fish, and who knows what else. Some of these were monsters (apparently a positive attribute). Looking at the channel from above, one would have no idea whatsoever of the abundant life heh hearth the surface. One morning as I sat in the shade on the porch while Joe was out fishing, I saw a head rush past. A swimmer, I thought, then reconsidered. It had been moving much too fast to be a summer. Then I heard voices of the men chatting with someone out in the water. It was a swimmer! I saw him continuing down the channel doing the crawl. Afterwards, the men after said that he was barely swimming because the current was so strong. I wondered if the swimmer had any idea of the monsters that lurked below the surface.



My personal feelings did not get in the way of my pleasure at the fishing people's happiness. Plus, if they were all out on the dock, I could curl up on the porch with my books.



(I do understand fishing for food fish, since the end product is so delicious, but as an experience, that too is very hit or miss and involves endless waiting.)

