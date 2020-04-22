Previous
swimming? by francoise
swimming?

for get-pushed challenge to work in the style of Jerry Uelsmann as was my get-pushed challenge from Jacqueline this week. Another "inspired by" rather than "in the style of" perhaps.
https://www.uelsmann.net/ or https://www.google.nl/search?q=jerry+uelsmann&client=safari&hl=nl-nl&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwispZyJ5_LoAhVS3KQKHVlgBxQQ_AUoAXoECBgQAw&biw=1173&bih=1419&dpr=2#imgrc=ImqvGkXnCb3AKM
Francoise

@jacqbb Not really his thing, but related to what he does, in any event.
April 23rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Soft and lovely.
April 23rd, 2020  
GaryW
Pretty.
April 23rd, 2020  
