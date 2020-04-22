Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 542
swimming?
for get-pushed challenge to work in the style of Jerry Uelsmann as was my get-pushed challenge from Jacqueline this week. Another "inspired by" rather than "in the style of" perhaps.
https://www.uelsmann.net/
or
https://www.google.nl/search?q=jerry+uelsmann&client=safari&hl=nl-nl&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwispZyJ5_LoAhVS3KQKHVlgBxQQ_AUoAXoECBgQAw&biw=1173&bih=1419&dpr=2#imgrc=ImqvGkXnCb3AKM
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2692
photos
104
followers
109
following
148% complete
View this month »
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Latest from all albums
540
382
383
541
384
385
542
386
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
22nd April 2020 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-404
Francoise
ace
@jacqbb
Not really his thing, but related to what he does, in any event.
April 23rd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Soft and lovely.
April 23rd, 2020
GaryW
Pretty.
April 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close