Photo 695
twist
for flash of red minimal weeks (I'm focusing on lines)
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
Views
Comments
Fav's
other
NIKON D3200
20th February 2024 6:17pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
katy
ace
FAV I like how they are intertwined and the diagonal composition!
February 23rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the twisted vines or branches.
February 23rd, 2024
