Previous
Next
Photo 548
Letter Version 2
for get-pushed challenge from Vera
@vera365
to "try to make a photo that has a theme "handwritten letter" and incorporate some flowers and stationary into the shot. A bonus if you can make it look aged or antique. "
29th May 2020
29th May 20
3
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2737
photos
103
followers
114
following
150% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
other
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
31st May 2008 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-409
Francoise
ace
@vera365
This was so much fun. Some crazy stuff happened when I tried different layer modes and then I couldn't stop. That's why there are two versions ... and why I have no idea what steps I might have taken to create this....
May 30th, 2020
Santina
beautiful image,it seems to me that the experiment was successful
May 30th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Well done...I like the aged-parchment paper look.
May 30th, 2020
