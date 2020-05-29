Previous
Next
Letter Version 2 by francoise
Photo 548

Letter Version 2

for get-pushed challenge from Vera @vera365 to "try to make a photo that has a theme "handwritten letter" and incorporate some flowers and stationary into the shot. A bonus if you can make it look aged or antique. "
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Francoise

ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@vera365 This was so much fun. Some crazy stuff happened when I tried different layer modes and then I couldn't stop. That's why there are two versions ... and why I have no idea what steps I might have taken to create this....
May 30th, 2020  
Santina
beautiful image,it seems to me that the experiment was successful
May 30th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Well done...I like the aged-parchment paper look.
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise