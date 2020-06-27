Previous
clinging by francoise
Photo 554

clinging

for get-pushed challenge from Vera @vera365 to explore upside down. Most of my attempts just looked like the picture should be flipped back around, but I rather liked the dog stuck to the ceiling like a bug in this one.
27th June 2020

Francoise

@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
Francoise ace
@vera365 It was very interesting how most pictures just looked WRONG, but some looked ok.
June 27th, 2020  
