Discuss
Photo 554
clinging
for get-pushed challenge from Vera
@vera365
to explore upside down. Most of my attempts just looked like the picture should be flipped back around, but I rather liked the dog stuck to the ceiling like a bug in this one.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
Photo Details
Tags
get-pushed-413
Francoise
ace
@vera365
It was very interesting how most pictures just looked WRONG, but some looked ok.
June 27th, 2020
