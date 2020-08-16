Previous
Shades of empty by francoise
Photo 564

Shades of empty

For get pushed challenge from jacqueline to photograph emptiness
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Francoise

@francoise
Photo Details

Francoise ace
@jacqbb I'm pretty sure that you challenged me to photograph "emptiness" but I can't find the original challenge! It's somewhere and I think I remembered it correctly.
August 17th, 2020  
katy ace
A clever way to show emptiness...................or is it partial fullness?
August 17th, 2020  
