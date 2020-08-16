Sign up
Photo 564
Shades of empty
For get pushed challenge from jacqueline to photograph emptiness
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2827
photos
104
followers
114
following
Tags
get-pushed-420
Francoise
ace
@jacqbb
I'm pretty sure that you challenged me to photograph "emptiness" but I can't find the original challenge! It's somewhere and I think I remembered it correctly.
August 17th, 2020
katy
ace
A clever way to show emptiness...................or is it partial fullness?
August 17th, 2020
