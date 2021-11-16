Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 639
towers 2
For get-pushed challenge from
@salza
: " how about taking an abstract photo using an everyday household item. You can get some inspiration here -
https://petapixel.com/2013/06/20/abstract-photos-created-by-repeating-everyday-household-items
"
These are made of lens-wipes for glasses.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
3239
photos
105
followers
111
following
175% complete
View this month »
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
Latest from all albums
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
639
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
16th November 2021 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-486
Francoise
ace
@salza
here's the second version
November 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close