evening primrose by francoise
Photo 673

evening primrose

Investigating reflective surfaces for get-pushed challenged from Northy
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Francoise

@francoise
@francoise
Francoise ace
@northy here is a second offering. This is more what I had in mind, though it was not in as sharp focus as optimal, so I fussed with it a bit.
August 4th, 2023  
☠northy ace
i like the delicacy of this one... nicely done!
August 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So delicate and pretty
August 5th, 2023  
