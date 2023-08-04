Sign up
Previous
Photo 673
evening primrose
Investigating reflective surfaces for get-pushed challenged from Northy
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
3
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3667
photos
88
followers
104
following
184% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
other
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
4th August 2023 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-574
Francoise
ace
@northy
here is a second offering. This is more what I had in mind, though it was not in as sharp focus as optimal, so I fussed with it a bit.
August 4th, 2023
☠northy
ace
i like the delicacy of this one... nicely done!
August 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So delicate and pretty
August 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
