Innate gumption by frappa77
Photo 474

Innate gumption

Northy, wrote to me: "How about you draw inspiration from the word gumption?

It was my niece, trying to wear my daughter's beach slippers, to inspire me... She knows exactly what she wants and how to obtain it!

21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Francesca Ciarroc...

ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
