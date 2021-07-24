Sign up
Photo 476
Momo's staircase
"Vertigo is the conflict between the fear of falling and the desire to fall..."
Another one from Musei Vaticani in Rome...
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
1
2
Francesca Ciarroc...
ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
476
photos
72
followers
107
following
130% complete
View this month »
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
23rd July 2021 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
museum
,
staircase
,
vertigo
,
rome
Walks @ 7
ace
The people walking down give scale to the enormity of the space, FAV!
July 26th, 2021
