Previous
Next
Momo's staircase by frappa77
Photo 476

Momo's staircase

"Vertigo is the conflict between the fear of falling and the desire to fall..."

Another one from Musei Vaticani in Rome...
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Francesca Ciarroc...

ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
The people walking down give scale to the enormity of the space, FAV!
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise