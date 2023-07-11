Sign up
Walking down to the lake
Lake Minneola Florida
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
trail
,
lake
,
florida
Danette Thompson
ace
Gorgeous
July 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely sky
July 10th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@Dawn
@danette
thank you so much! Very appreciated
July 10th, 2023
